Being a parent in today’s world is a challenge. Some of us rise to the occasion and some of us do not. Of course, there are reasons. Adults have their problems as well. They may face economic stress, have drug or alcohol problems, family issues, illness.
Maybe they do not always have the time to devote to their children, who certainly need guidance and attention from adults.
Parents are expected to monitor child behavior and punish bad conduct if they expect to raise a child to be a decent, socialized member of society. This requires effort.
Parents sometimes overreact to bad conduct and the punishment given to the child is too harsh. When this happens, a child can take the punishment as parental rejection and then turn to the streets and gangs. This turn from family may lead to delinquency, drugs, alcohol and violence.
Or kids can find withdrawal to their cellphones helps.
Now we are told a large number of children hooked on cellphones has caused them to withdraw from daily human contacts and events in the everyday world. Face-to-face meetings and talks with friends and family are preferred to constantly looking at cellphone screens, texting, swapping nude photos, looking at porn, carrying on personal feuds or playing games.
Kids sometimes have no parental supervision of their cellphone use. This pattern of cellphone use sometimes results in poor school attendance and association with undesirable peers.
In instances where there are problems with children, parents have to be alert and aware of what is going on when children become hooked on their cellphones or withdraw from family. Neglected at home, a child could go astray failing to learn things usually learned at home like honesty, citizenship, patriotism, service, honor and love of family and country. A strong, caring family is an excellent way to combat child delinquency.
Jackie Kennedy once said, “If you bungle raising your kids, then whatever else you do doesn’t matter.” And, Billy Graham said, “A child allowed to be disrespectful to parents, will not have respect for others.”
Kids have to be supported by family emotionally, intellectually and socially all through the years from infancy to adulthood.