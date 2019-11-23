It isn’t Ringling Brothers, but it has all the makings of a circus. Those riding the donkeys and those atop the elephants are engaged in a juggling act with quid pro quo.
In this highly partisan affair, people wonder what the heck is quid pro quo anyway?
In the witch hunt those involved are trying to separate fact from fiction. Did President Trump violate his oath of office in dealings with the Ukraine president? Was what he said considered treason, bribery, high crimes?
Was their talk a “this for that?” An ‘‘”I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine?” Quid pro quo. “Something given for something else.”
So far, Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich says the impeachment inquiry is “garbage.”
Are the activities of former Vice President Biden and son Hunter being looked at with the same scrutiny as our president’s conversation with the Ukraine president? Hasn’t our president the obligation to ensure there is no corruption involved where U.S. tax dollars are being spent in relief efforts? Did the president actually gain from this talk with the Ukraine president? Has asking for a favor from another president now become an impeachable offense? Is an exchange of favors bribery, treason, a high crime?
I guess those riding the donkeys and elephants hope to find the answers they seek in this partisan political inquiry.
President Trump says, “No quid pro quo.” The Democrats say our president used his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in a United States election. We wonder what former vice president and son Hunter had going on in Ukraine?
Yes, right now the hearings do seem to fit Newt Gingrich’s description. Watching some of the hearings is like watching paint dry! Impeachment of the president seems not to be justified by current testimony. Whether President Trump abused his office for personal gain will eventually be decided by voters at the ballet box. Meanwhile, bring on the clowns!