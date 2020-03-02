Being an old-timer means one has lots of memories about historic events of our great country.
I still have strong recollections of the l930s because, even as a child, the Great Depression that began in 1929 caused extreme hardships to our family.
My grandfather was, among other things, a banker and many banks closed. He lost his 15-room house, and we had to find a new place to live. His businesses closed and some family members had to stand in food and unemployment lines.
If one was lucky enough to find a job, the yearly salary was around $1,970, and a gallon of gasoline was 10 cents. Bread cost nine cents a loaf and a new car might run you about $850, according to a family member.
Television was something new, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover to be our new president. Roosevelt Had a “New Deal” to help move us out of the Depression, the most serious economic event of our history. One of his programs was the Civilian Conservation Corps that helped men find jobs building parks and roads and doing other civic projects.
The paved road in front of our new residence was built by CCC workers, or public works employees.
We heard a lot back then about Orson Wells and his radio program called "War of Worlds." And, we laughed hearing about “Wrong Way Corrigan” who flew to Ireland by mistake because he relied on a faulty compass in his airplane.
And, yes, kids all had a baseball hero named Babe Ruth, the greatest hitter of the time.
The stock market crash of 1929 and resulting depression lasted into the 1930s, and during that period we all learned the meaning of hardship. Although we had little money, family sought relief from troubles by listening to our radios and going to nearby ballrooms to listen and dance to the music of the big bands.
Meanwhile, family members continued going to the Works Progress Administration for jobs.
In December of 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. The United States entered World War II, ending the Great Depression.
In the attack, America lost 2,403 with 1,178 wounded. Our family member, Dave Bougher, was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery at Pearl Harbor.
All of our lives took another turn as we rebuilt and responded to the enemy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.