Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and I recently went to the dedication of the new precinct office on Salem Road. As the Sheriff went about his duties, I found a seat in the audience and sat down to watch the ceremony.
Suddenly I was aware of someone coming up alongside me, patting my shoulder and greeting me warmly. I turned to look into the face of Almond Turner, a public servant and former assistant chief of the Covington Police Department.
Over the years, Almond Turner and I had crossed paths, me as a special agent of the FBI, and Almond in his role as a city of Covington police officer.
Was there anyone who did not respect this man and honor his service to his community? I thought not – until later when I heard of his tragic demise.
Almond and I reminded each other of our old times, and we talked for quite a while that day before the ceremonies at the precinct began. I told him how I had admired his accomplishments, his unselfish service and contributions to our profession and to Newton County. I asked about his family and knew of his love for its members.
A short time after this meeting, a friend called to tell me Almond Turner had been killed in Mississippi by a family member with an AK-47!
“No, no, no,” I said. How could anyone become angry enough to kill a good church-going servant and family man like Almond Turner?
We still do not know and perhaps never will. Newton County residents and I, for one, will long remember a loved and respected friend, Almond Turner.
I’m so glad I attended that ceremony at the new precinct. I’m so happy I had the chance then to visit again with Almond Turner and add to my fond memories of him, his strong faith, and his love of the people of this community. May God bless this honorable man. May he forever rest in peace.