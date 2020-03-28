The number of coronavirus cases is constantly in flux. On March 21st there were 275,000 people infected and 11,000 had died from the disease. On March 23rd, in the United States alone, there were 35,000 confirmed cases and the death toll in the U.S. from the virus had reached 471. By the time this column is published, these numbers will change again and again.
Most vulnerable were older adults with underlying medical problems. Patients over the age of 80 have died at the rate of 21.9 percent.
No doubt about it. We must take this virus very seriously and cooperate in slowing its progress. Many people are staying at home.
It makes little sense to close schools and restaurants and ask people to stay at home while spring breakers flock to our beaches feeling invincible. Cooperation and obeying suggestions by our elected officials are wise.
We cannot stop the spread of the virus when some of us flaunt the rules. Public health should be of primary concern to all.
More testing and monitoring, and getting a greater supply of medicines, should be considered a goal. Research to find a vaccine must remain a top priority.
People over the age of 80 with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or respiratory problems are at high risk and should practice social distancing and avoid crowds. Those who sequester themselves should help avoid becoming infected.
Everywhere people are being urged to stay indoors and avoid travel and crowds. Bars and restaurants are closing and some restaurants are only serving carry out. Their dining rooms are closed. People are told to practice good hygiene.
All countries are engaged in research to find a cure and halt this worldwide crisis. Small businesses are finding it hard to survive with all the restrictions and layoffs. Employees with no jobs are encountering financial problems. Coming to grips with coronavirus is a challenge. Millions more may die before we get things turned around.
We dream of getting a vaccine so our world will become safer and we can begin living our lives again. We can travel, mingle, eat in our favorite restaurants, and put aside our fears and our anxiety. Oh, boy, wouldn’t that be nice!
Yes, to be rid of the disruption and hardships. Not having to worry about our health or the health of our loved ones would be a blessing. Workers could return to jobs and businesses could reopen, and the economy could again grow.
The many differing rules in jurisdictions are bound to be frustrating. Which do you follow now and which can await further developments? Piecemeal approaches cause confusion.
Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and his staff have sought to balance a response that shows concern for employees as well as the general public. As a flux continues, the department seeks to meet new challenges.
Without an emergency declaration for one and all, we continue responding as best we can and support one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.