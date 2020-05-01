When the Georgia governor decided to re-open some Georgia businesses, President Trump disagreed. A Texas judge has made it a crime to go out into public without wearing a mask for the next 30 days. So, can we feel safe and isolated from the virus while behind a mask?
Royal London Hospital Doctor Beng Goh tells us wearing masks saves lives.
So far lessons learned during the virus crisis indicate social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks does help prevent further transmission of the disease.
Apparently the wearing of cloth masks has proved satisfactory until the availability of medical masks.
In this case masks have suddenly become a fashion statement. Some individuals make their own, some are bought commercially while designers like Gucci and Louis Vitton are making masks for medical workers. Masks appear with special designs and are made of silk, denim, polyester, elastane and other materials.
Since many jurisdictions mandate masks in public, seems like a mask-making venture may prove profitable. Many homemakers are sewing their own masks or making them for hospitals and nursing home facilities.
President Trump has ignored advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear masks in public. While the president chooses not to cover his face in public, he does encourage others to do so. Maybe he wishes not to appear nervous or pessimistic about contracting coronavirus.
Meanwhile, others believe if leaders fail to follow mask instructions, then the wrong message is being sent to the public. Wearing a mask protects not only the individual but others as well. Without a mask residents cannot appear in many essential businesses or public places. Even a basic fabric mask is safer than not wearing one at all.
