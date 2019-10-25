The word is out. There is a reduction of bird numbers, and man has contributed to this. His use of pesticides, reducing of forests, destroying food sources, farming and logging haven't helped.
I hate to think I might have contributed to the problem by shutting down my bird feeders temporarily. I feel I had no choice. My feeders went full blast for awhile until they attracted not only all manner of birds, but also squirrels, raccoons and stray cats. These critters became a nuisance around the house.
One day I was bird watching out my bay window when a stray cat leaped from the ground up to a feeder and snatched himself a midday meal. My spouse hears squirrels in the attic chewing away. So . . . what can be done? Shut down the feeders for awhile and become a part of the bird reduction problem. Along with all the available reasons plus climate changes and forest fires, now you have loss of home feeders. Ah, it is sad. I hated making the decision, but something had to be done about all the unwanted critters constantly coming to the feeders.
Seeing how easy it was for a stray cat to kill a bird while it was feeding was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I closed shop. How long before the feeders reopen? Who can tell?
Scientists tell us bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined 29 percent over the past century. Indeed, three billion birds is quite a loss. We have been seeing fewer finches, sparrows, blackbirds, larks; and, right now, migratory birds may temporarily stop by en route south. They do not remain long, finding their usual food source missing. Maybe the closing of the feeders for awhile will help correct my nuisance problem. Once the feeders are reopened, I can make my small contribution to increasing birds' declining numbers.
Wildlife extinction, pollution and global warming for too long have been low on our list of priorities. Big Money interests and lobbyists have helped keep us from more debate on these topics. The climate emergency brings focus on the need for more discussion and attention to these topics.