...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 and
109 degrees. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat indices around 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
There is often a critical need for blood, and services like the American Red Cross are also always looking for volunteers (in-person and virtual). Most commonly, blood donations are sent to local hospitals to help people in your community. But depending on need, blood may also be shipped elsewhere throughout the country.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
