The coronavirus pandemic has all but done away with people showing up late for church on Sundays. Everyone is now on time because church can be anytime, thanks to technology and a reluctant nod to quarantine demands. While most pastors in Newton and Rockdale counties have traditionally gone about the business of quietly ministering, serving and caring for those in need, today finds many of them in high definition on televisions and computer screens for the first time reaching into homes well beyond the walls of their churches.
“We had to jump in and learn very, very fast,” says Pastor Darryl Hooper of The Church at Covington. “We were not online before this virus happened. It was in our plans to do it later this year. I’ve only been here a little over two years as pastor. We were in the process of ramping up to that. Obviously this pushed us into the deep end of a very large project.”
Hooper, like many other pastors in the region found a way to communicate with his congregation each week by providing worship services online. His church, as with a number of other area churches, is now finally opening its doors again for in-person worship services, but have found their online presence is something they want to keep. It is a new way to reach people.
“We opened May 31, and have been doing that for the last few weeks,” Hooper said. “Attendance is going good. We know it’s going to be slow re-gathering, as many are still processing what is a very personal decision about their safety and well-being and how they feel about being in public. We’re seeing about 40 percent or so of our membership coming out on Sundays and a lot of online engagement, as well.”
The pastor of the church, which is located at 11975 Ga. Highway 142 in Oxford, said what is happening live at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary on Sundays is now being broadcast online and can be found on YouTube, Facebook and its website, https://thechurchcov.com. Services are at 10 a.m. and masks are optional, he added.
“We’ve had really positive feedback,” Hooper said. “I’ve been very encouraged by and proud of our church. They really respect the social distancing. We have created a contact-free environment...
“We had a lot of first-time guests the last few weeks. It was a good surprise. They were people who joined us online during the shutdown and are now able to meet us face-to-face.”
The First Baptist Church of Conyers opened its doors again in early June and long-time member Becky Wilson said attendance has been good. Wilson is the assistant to Pastor John Mark Oliver. The church, located at 2100 Ga. Highway 138, has a 10 a.m. service, which is also available on Facebook and the church website, https://firstconyers.com.
“We do wear masks and ask that you wear them,” Wilson said. “We’re asking everyone to sit 6 feet apart ... We hear comments from people who are watching us online. I think it’s just the new normal, and I think they’re adjusting to that new normal. They just know things will be different, and they’re accepting it.”
Prior to the virus, FBC Conyers might have 600 in worship on Sunday mornings. Today, the in-person numbers range from 200-250, but Wilson is not sure of the online numbers.
As did many other churches, FBC Conyers had to cancel its Vacation Bible School this year. When will regular church activities resume?
“I would say we’ll probably know more once schools go back because we’re waiting to see what the county does,” she said. “We’ll decide about our youth and other activities then.”
The First Presbyterian Church of Covington closed its doors March 13 due to the quarantine.
“We were not online,” says the Rev. Kimmy Briggs, director of family ministries. “We had no livestream, so when we made that vote on Friday night, by Sunday morning we had a team together and were able to pull off livestreaming. We did that for several weeks. During shelter-in-place, our staff all recorded from home and edited a full worship video each week. We returned to livestreaming May 10.”
Briggs said church leaders approved a set of three-phase guidelines toward re-opening with phase one in place right now, meaning the church facility is closed to the public. FPC Covington has a health and safety task force that oversees these matters. Under phase one, a group fewer than 10 people meets together each week to prepare the livestream services. All meetings, youth groups and Sunday School classes are held virtually using the Zoom program.
Phase two means the facility will be open to church staff members during the work week with everyone wearing masks and socially distancing themselves. It also allows for no more than 50 people in worship. Phase two depends on there being a two-week decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. The church moves into phase three when there is minimal community spread, Briggs said. It allows the congregation to return wearing masks.
“We will continue our livestream,” she said. “That’s a very important thing we’ve found through all of this.”
Briggs said their reports show 250 computers are tuning into the livestream, which could involve one or more people watching on each device. Services are streamed live on Facebook Sunday mornings at 11. Those services are then posted later to the church website, www.fpccov.org.
The senior pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Covington, which is located at 1169 Clark St., is Rev. Neeley Rentz Lane.
“It’s a different world to have everything be online and preach to a camera,” Briggs said. “I’m grateful for a team of people that really believed in getting us online and committed the financial resources and people resources to do that. We could not have done it without our church community and volunteers.”
Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal is also new to the online worship platform and recently implemented a study team to determine what happens next with worship.
“The first task was a study of the congregation and we got that out yesterday,” said the Rev. Edwin Beckham, rector and senior priest/pastor of the church at 4140 Clark St. in Covington. “We’re on the front end of examining what people are looking for and how eager they are, how worried they are about the risk and what we should do.”
The church held its last in-person worship service March 8 and was not online prior to the pandemic.
“It’s the biggest development and certainly the biggest financial thing that’s happened around here,” Beckham said. “We decided to install equipment to get online and stay online once we’re gathered back in the church. It was a sizable amount of money, but it was covered with donations.”
Church of the Good Shepherd has been online Sundays at 10 a.m. since March 15, using the Zoom program and making it available through YouTube. In addition, Beckham began a 30-minute prayer time on Facebook Live that people join in Mondays through Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
“There’s a nice little congregation growing up around that,” he said. “It includes people who are not part of the parish ... So, yes, I’m glad we were forced to get online. I’m already thinking about that morning group and how we’ll sustain that, but I think we’ll figure it out.”
Other groups in the church are meeting together via Zoom, including a Sunday fellowship after worship each week. Beckham said they call them Zoom Groups and one of the groups is starting a new book study on Living Into God’s Dream: Dismantling Racism in America, by Catherine Meeks. The church website is www.goodshepherdcovington.org.
Since warnings for COVID-19 were announced, Shady Grove Baptist Church at 2105 Old Covington Road in Conyers has enjoyed an enthusiastic turnout for Sunday Park and Praise, what it has named its worship services.
“We started that right after the first wave and stopped having church inside the building,” the Rev. Philip Baker said. “We started that next Sunday. It’s been great. People have responded well. We’ve had people in their cars praying. It has been quite amazing.”
The pastor said worshipers are invited to pull into the church parking lot where they can tune their car radios into the church service. Others get out of their cars and sit outside for the service. Some people just enjoy getting out of the house and having a place to go to worship.
“We let them know they could get out if they want to,” Baker said. “We understand everybody feels differently about socializing. Some people come and as soon as the service is over, they pull out. Others pull up to other cars and wave and others get out to speak to people. It’s how they feel about their comfort level.”
The church was already online prior to the pandemic. However, the pastor said he does not know when the congregation will go back inside the church.
“I don’t expect it will be anytime soon,” Baker added. “I’m hesitant for anyone to get sick and I would feel responsible for it.” For more on the services, visit www.shadygroveconyers.com.
Dr. Dave Benson is now in his seventh year as senior pastor of Conyers First United Methodist Church. The last in-person Sunday service at Conyers First UMC was the second week in March; however, the church was already online prior to the pandemic. It had been streaming its 9:30 and 11 a.m. services for quite some time. Once the quarantine was in place, church leaders began taping, editing and posting worship services to Facebook and YouTube. The pastor also does what he calls a DaveCast online on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon with people joining him throughout the week. The church website is www.conyersfirst.org.
“I’m ready to get back,” Benson said of in-person worship, but expressed concern because a large contingency in his church is 65 and older and in the high-risk category.
“I don’t want to do anything to cause them to be unsafe,” he said.
But he is looking forward to better days ahead.
“There’s just something different about the church and Christian faith about being there with somebody and touching somebody,” Benson said. “Worship is done as a communal thing, not as a spectator on TV. I’m ready to get back with that.”
Hooper of The Church at Covington agrees and says there is nothing like gathering together for worship.
“Nothing can compare or replace being in a live service where the presence of God is alive and real,” Hooper said. “We want everyone to make the decision right for them, but no matter what they do, their heart is in the house and they’ll make plans to get back as soon as they can...”
“It seems like we’re facing more questions or more unknowns than ever before, but we know God has a plan. This pandemic didn’t take him by surprise. We have some pretty clear instructions in the word of God how things are going to happen. We have instructions on how not to let fear take over, but faith and trust and even though we don’t know what the day holds, we know that God holds the day and will get us through it.”
