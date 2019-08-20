Visitors to Jarrell Planation are invited to step back in time this Labor Day weekend and celebrate the hard work and ingenuity of the Georgia farmers who labored to keep their farms alive through General Sherman’s “March to the Sea,” industrialization and the cotton boll weevil.
Visitors to the state park in Juliette will be able to watch farm skill demonstrations, take a tour of the plantation house and take part in activities for the whole family. The event takes place Aug. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3: 30 p.m. Admission is $4-$6.50. For groups of 15 or more, make a reservation for reduced rates. Also, get 30% off admission (up to six guests with receipt) for overnight guests of Indian Springs, High Falls, and Dames Ferry State Parks.
Established in 1847, Jarrell Plantation is one of the few remaining examples of authentic 19th and early 20th century plantation buildings typical to Middle Georgia representing the change from an agricultural to an industrial based economy.
Nestled in the red clay hills of Georgia, this cotton plantation was owned by a single family for more than 140 years. In 1847, John Fitz Jarrell built a simple heart pine house typical of most plantations and made many of the furnishings visitors see today. In 1863, the 600-acre plantation was farmed by 42 slaves. After the Civil War, Jarrell increased his land to nearly 1,000 acres farmed by former slaves. As Jarrell aged, most workers left and the slave houses deteriorated and disappeared.
After Jarrell’s death, his son, Dick Jarrell, gave up teaching to return to the farm, and in 1895, he built a small house for his family, which grew to 12 children. Dick Jarrell diversified the farm, adding a sawmill, cotton gin, gristmill, shingle mill, planer, sugar cane press, syrup evaporator, workshop, barn and outbuildings. In 1974, his descendants donated these buildings to establish Jarrell Plantation State Historic Site.
Jarrell Plantation also maintains Griswoldville Battlefield, an unmanned 17-acre site where the Battle of Griswoldville happened on Nov. 22, 1864.
Jarrell Plantation is located at 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette, Ga. For more information, call 478-986-5172.