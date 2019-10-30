LaGRANGE — A LaGrange College alumna praised for her steadfast support and significant influence on athletics received a surprise honor Sunday with the naming of the Dr. M. Judith Greer Tennis Courts.
With her famous energy, Judy Greer greeted everyone in the large crowd with hugs, smiles and laughs.
“I wish I could introduce each of you individually and relate how and when and where on our journey together we became lifelong friends,” she later told the crowd. “ … This is such a great gathering … you’re my friends, my family who I’ve appreciated and loved for many years.”
The naming was a gift from Greer’s niece and nephew, Bill and Becky Manuel, who have arranged to leave a bequest to the college. The Manuels met at LaGrange College, with Bill Manuel calling it “a special place to us.”
“Becky and I thought this would be a very fitting gift, a gesture to show our love for Aunt Judy,” he said. “It also gives us the opportunity to show our love to LaGrange College.”
Greer started at LaGrange College in 1953. Moving into Hawkes Hall, she noted it “overlooked two cracked, asphalt-surface tennis courts with sagging nets.” She also started a work-study in physical education.
“This valuable experience actually became an internship for me as I learned, taught and became as efficient in sports as I could be,” she said. “By helping with the intramural teams, play dates, sorority competitions and May Day, and continuing my interest in basketball by starting up a women’s basketball team … I began to see a future for me in physical education.”
Greer said her focus began to gravitate more toward tennis, and it “began to climb higher and higher on my sports-interest scale, almost replacing basketball as my game of choice.”
“Most accurately, it can be said my love for tennis began here at LaGrange College,” she said.
Greer would go on to take an appointment teaching physical education at Oxford College of Emory University, eventually specializing in directing the tennis programs there. She retired from Oxford in 1996.
LaGrange College President Dan McAlexander thanked Bill and Becky Manuel for the gift and noted Greer’s influence has been significant to LaGrange College over the tenure of at least three prior presidents: Waights G. Henry, Walter Y. Murphy and Stuart Gulley. Murphy’s widow, Marianne, and Gulley both attended the ceremony.
“I’ve been to a lot of dedication ceremonies,” McAlexander told the gatherers “… I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a crowd attend one as we have here today, which is a real testament to all the lives you have touched: your alumni friends, fellow graduates, various supporters of this college, people in this community. It is a true testament to the impact you have had. We could not be more grateful. Thank you for everything you have meant to the college, and we look forward to more in the future.”
