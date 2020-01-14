CONYERS — Film crews for “Legacies,” a spinoff of “The Originals,” will be in Olde Town this week, setting up camp from Wednesday morning to Friday.
According to the TV series’ location managers, prep crews will be in Olde Town beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will complete their work around 7 p.m. Friday.
Carter’s Alley will be closed during that time as construction crews will install false arches there. Crews will also be at work on Railroad Street behind Awake Coffee.
On Thursday, filming day, work will begin around 5 p.m. and conclude after midnight the following morning. Center Street between Main Street and Commercial Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; Railroad Street between Center Street and Warehouse Street will be closed for the same time period.
According to the production company, filming will begin about 5 p.m. on Railroad Street and Carter’s Alley. A number of parking spaces in the area of Railroad Street and in Olde Town parking lots will be occupied by film trucks and equipment.
Clean up will take place on Friday, beginning around 7 a.m., and all downtown streets will be reopened.
“Legacies” began filming in Conyers in 2018 after “The Originals,” which had made its production home in Conyers since 2013, was discontinued. “The Originals” itself was a spinoff of the series “The Vampire Diaries,” which was filmed in Covington from 2009 to 2017.
