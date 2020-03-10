Approximately 65 people attended the “Conservationists of the Year” banquet held at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Camp in Newton County on Feb. 25th. The banquet is held by the Upper Ocmulgee River Soil and Water Conservation Commission in partnership with local businesses and organizations that provide financial contributions to fund the event. The event honors individuals who have excelled in conservation efforts to protect our natural resources in the past year. The keynote speaker for the night was Serra P. Hall, the senior project manager for Newton/Covington Economic Development Office. Also in attendance was special guest Mr. Terrance Rudolph, State Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The 2020 Conservationist of the Year for Newton County was presented to Lewis Banks. Local Upper Ocmulgee River District supervisor Chairman Phillip Standard and David Hays along with District Conservationist Dennis Brooks stated this was a well-deserved award for Banks' dedication, commitment and passion for being a good steward of the land.
Banks has been around farming since he was a kid, and he grew up helping his dad farm whenever he could. His passion for the outdoors and farming is what pushed him to branch out and start farming on his own. “I grew up around farming, so becoming a farmer just felt natural,” said Banks. He farms on roughly 1,000 acres of land, 336 acres of which he owns and around 664 acres of which he leases from other landowners. All the land, other than 25 acres in planted pines, is cropland. Banks' cropland consists of a variety of different crops such as: cotton, wheat, soybeans, corn and sorghum.
Banks is a participant in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) with the local NRCS office, which has helped him to implement the best management practices to his property. This has also helped him to improve the soil and water quality on his land. Banks works hard to make sure he can prevent any irreversible damage to his property by putting in terraces and water ways to prevent erosion.
In addition, to working with the NRCS, he has also been implementing the No-Till Drill methods for nearly the entire time of his farming career. He also practices a controlled traffic system on his fields. These two methods help reduce the amount of soil erosion that tillage can cause in certain soils, increase the amount of water infiltration in the soil, reduce soil compaction, and greatly improve crop yields. Lewis Banks is also splitting his nitrogen application and testing his plant tissues for a more uniform management of applying his nutrients that can help increase his yields in the future.
Not only does Banks grow crops just for harvesting, but he is also doing it in ways to help benefit wildlife habitat. He leaves buffers of standing grain crops such as corn and soybeans unharvested to help provide a vital food source to wildlife during the winter months. He also uses legumes (clover) as a cover crop to provide a nitrogen source for his soil, which also provides another food source to wildlife.
For the past three years Banks has been working on transitioning one of his tracts of land to potentially start up an organic farm. He is hoping to continue working with the local NRCS in order to help complete the transition and begin farming on it.
When Lewis is not farming, he enjoys spending time with his wife Brittany, and their 3-year-old daughter Caroline.
Lewis Banks is a notable example of landowners who conduct outstanding conservation work on their land and have proved their commitment to maintaining the land and the natural resources of the Upper Ocmulgee River District. Not only does he implement the best management practices to his land to better it for himself, but he is also helping to create a diverse habitat for wildlife.
The Upper Ocmulgee River Conservation District promotes conservation efforts and education throughout its service area, which makes up Jasper and Newton counties. For more information about the Upper Ocmulgee River District, contact the local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Madison at 706-342-1315.
