COVINGTON — Lovejoy United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Bar-Be-Que on Saturday, Nov. 9 as a fund-raiser for the church youth program.
Pastor Gil Gainer said proceeds from the church’s spring event were used to fund a youth trip to the Red Bird Mission Work Camp in Beverly, Ky., during fall break. Red Bird was established in the late 1920s by the Methodist Church, but is now an ecumenical effort to help people in need in an underserved area. During the fall break trip, Lovejoy’s youth and adult volunteers experienced a week of service and fellowship with groups from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Georgia.
Lovejoy UMC, located at 12835 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, will be serving up barbecue Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices are as follows: Adult meal - $10; child’s meal - $5; one lb. of meal - $10; one quart of stew - $10. Dine in or carry out are available.
For more information, call the church at 770-786-7907.