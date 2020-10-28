MADISON — The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is bringing back music with a virtual concert series beginning Nov. 14.
The Opening Night Virtual Concert Series is a showcase of upcoming Southern artists of all genres. Madison’s own Jeffrey Vernon will welcome eight unique artists to perform in the beautiful historic Madison-Morgan Cultural Center and interview these artists he’s come to know through his experience working in the music industry. There will be three episodes in the concert series, each with their own premiere date. This event will be a unique modern, high quality, intimate video concert experience.
Pondering the extreme pandemic pressures on both venues and performing artists, Vernon conceptualized the idea of working with those musicians suddenly left with no physical place to connect with their audiences and a venerable Cultural Center, quickly silenced, with empty seats and a darkened stage. Vernon’s intention for the virtual concert series is to support MMCC, provide a creative opportunity for local artists and producers, and to bring people happiness.
The first episode will feature Madison’s own Justin Huff, Campbell Harrison and Jeffrey Vernon. Huff is a true country artist. He works and lives and plays his music right here in Georgia. Harrison was raised in Madison, and he has now moved up to Nashville, where he writes, records and performs as he chases his dreams. Vernon is here in Madison producing, writing, reading and gardening.
The second episode features two Athens-based ensembles, Common Currents and Underground Springhouse. Common Currents is a folk style duo with very complex beautiful songs and harmonies. Lizzy and Mary Margaret are UGA music students who bring their unique voices together to uplift all who hear them. Underground Springhouse is a six-person band that is fun, funky, groovy and all about the good vibes.
The third episode features Annie Leeth, Andrew Blooms and a string quartet; Kevin Day, Will Ruff, Jordi Lara and Annie Leeth. The quartet will perform a movement of Josef Rheinberger’s Klavier quartet Op. 38: In addition to the quartet, songwriter/producers Leeth and Blooms will take the audience on a journey of beautiful original pieces using classical instruments with a modern twist.
Opening Night Virtual Concert Series episode one is set to premiere Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.; episode two will follow with a premiere on Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.; and the final episode three will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per episode. To purchase tickets and for more details please visit: www.MMCC-ARTS.ORG/opening-night.
