COVINGTON — Voices from the Newton County community, interspersed with recorded prayers and excerpts from the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., expressed the theme of the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance — “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.”
Sunday’s observance was unlike any other in the history of the celebration due to COVID-19. The virtual event was taped at Springfield Baptist Church and shared through social media channels.
Mistress of ceremonies Sonya Tinsley Hook, who was the first recipient of the King scholarship to Oxford College/Emory University, presented this year’s awards. The prestigious “I Have a Dream Award” went to Marcello Banes, the first Black chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners. The Trailblazer Award was presented to sisters Felicia Tuggle Harris and Chandra Tuggle Mitchell, who were described as “community servants of all.” This year’s Young Dreamer award went to Meredith McCrory, a senior at the Newton College and Career Academy, in recognition of her advocacy for special needs students.
Several members of the community shared their thoughts on creating the beloved community, which King said would come in the aftermath of nonviolent protest.
Keagan Hill, a junior at Newton High School and STEM Academy and a 2020 recipient of the Young Dreamer Award, said building empathy is key to the concept of beloved community.
“My view of community is acceptance and respect for all people,” said Hill. “Creating a beloved community … is difficult when we are missing the most fundamental things that involve community, which is empathy and a willingness to educate ourselves.”
Hill said she makes an effort to understand the struggles and hardships endured by her ancestors and by others.
“I teach myself about other cultures, races and even religions, erasing the stereotypes I have in my head and gaining knowledge about the struggles and disadvantages that people experience on a daily basis,” she said.
Hill called on the community to exercise empathy for others, and then to exchange empathy for action in order to create the beloved community.
Tyler Still said there has been a great deal of positive change in the community over the years, but there is more to be done.
“We cannot have Covington without the clock tower, but in its shadow we still hold onto a piece of our history that does not reflect who we are now,” he said.
Still encouraged the Newton County Board of Commissioners to move forward with the removal of the Confederate statue in the Covington Square.
Toi Banks said injustices remain in Newton County, where a statue continues to commemorate the Confederacy.
“The true history of Newton County, rife with lynchings, segregation and inequality, remains hidden in the archives without objection, as if they never occurred,” said Banks. “Black people have a right to know our history. We have a right to tell our stories, and we have a right to a better life.”
Banks called on the community to focus on its history, education and activism.
“I challenge everyone to take their learnings from this program and leave with a mindset of change,” she said. “The time is now.”
Timothy Birt urged community members to focus on moving forward and contributing to the building of the beloved community.
“There is a difference between being served and being of service,” Birt said. “Being served is the want for reparations; being of service is the understanding that you have to bring forth some sort of contribution. You can’t just be Black for a living.”
Birt said the Black community has “done so much with so little for so long, that we can almost do anything with nothing.”
“We are taught to identify problems, but now we must look for the solutions,” he said. “How you handle problems determines how God will elevate you. You can’t solve an entrepreneur problem with an employee mindset. And we will never end racism with a prejudiced mentality.”
In closing, Hook introduced this message from King, recorded in the 1960s.
“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
“We pray that this program has inspired you to continue creating beloved community and to take vigorous and positive action to create the kind of world we all want to live in,” said Hook.
