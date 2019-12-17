COVINGTON — Marcus Jordan, chief tax appraiser for Newton County, has announced plans to run for the office of tax commissioner in 2020.
Jordan will face opposition from Dana Darby, former chief deputy tax commissioner who was appointed to the tax commissioner post upon the September retirement of former tax commissioner Barbara Dingler.
“It has been my honor to serve as chief tax appraiser for the past five years,” said Jordan in a released statement. “I believe my commitment to taxpayer service and professional staff development will enhance the interaction between citizens and the essential duties of tax commissioner, if I am elected.”
Jordan, 48, a native of Newton County and a 1989 graduate of Newton County High School, has worked in the Tax Appraiser’s Office for 20 years, 12 of those as assistant chief appraiser.
The Tax Appraiser’s Office is responsible for developing fair market value for various types of property, participates in preparing the annual county tax digest and plays a key role in economic development efforts by the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, the Industrial Development Authority and the Joint Development Authority.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office is responsible for issuing tax bills, collecting tax payments, accounting for tax collections and disbursing revenues. The office also functions as an agent of the state Revenue Commissioner for the registration of motor vehicles.
While serving as chief tax appraiser, Jordan and his staff have attended state-mandated training, and he said he believes the same should be required of staff in the Tax Commissioner’s Office in order to improve their ability to respond to taxpayer inquiries. Jordan said, if elected, he will create a citizen comment section to better respond to taxpayers and their concerns.
Jordan is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Luther Rice University in Lithonia. He and his wife are the parents of four adult children and grandparents of three. They are long-time members of Sims Chapel Baptist Church.
Jordan holds a certificate of Local Government Management from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and is a past member of the board of directors of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development. He is a member of the Georgia Association of Assessing Officials and the International Association of Assessing Officials and a graduate of Leadership Newton County.
Jordan said Newton County was experiencing an unprecedented period of growth in new construction permits when he joined the Tax Assessor’s Office in 1999. That bubble burst, but Jordan said the county is now recovering. In recent years, he said he has seen an increase in the median value of homes, but notes a continuing imbalance between residential home values and commercial/industrial values.
Jordan said he believes that his in-depth understanding of Newton County’s 20-year history with county property tax growth, his experience working with the public, and the continuing effort to balance personal property tax holdings with commercial/industrial collections will give him an advantage and immediate ability to take over the administration of tax collections.
“I have no doubt of the caliber and integrity of the Tax Commissioner’s staff and will work to enhance their ability to serve the public in a professional manner,” he said.