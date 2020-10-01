COVINGTON — Martha Malcolm celebrated her 104th birthday Tuesday with a drive-through celebration at Merryvale Assisted Living and a serenade by Harry Connick Jr.
A video of Malcolm was featured on Connick's TV program when she was just 100, and the two have stayed in touch since. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Connick called to wish his friend happy birthday and sing just for her.
Then, at 4 p.m., dozens of family members and well-wishers piled into their vehicles with balloons, signs and gifts and drove past the smiling centenarian to wish her a happy birthday.
Malcolm's daughter, Gail Mobley, said her mother enjoyed her special day, although the restrictions required by COVID-19 have her a bit confused.
"She's never lived through anything like this," said Mobley. "Even with the measles and polio, it's never been like it is now. It's very confusing to her why we can't visit, why we can't come in the building."
Even with all the changes, Mobley said her mother was happy to celebrate any way she could.
"She loves to give attention, and she loves to get it," said Mobley.
