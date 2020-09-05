Six sons call her mom, and while that may be reward enough, a statewide organization has recognized the extraordinary life of Covington resident Tracy Moore. She is the recipient of an Inspiring Mothers of Georgia Award, which is presented each year to six moms who “embody strength, sacrifice, caring, compassion and generosity.”
Sponsored by the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia (HMHBGA), the award recognized Moore and the other five mothers chosen from across the state during a virtual presentation ceremony in August.
“These women have made an incredible impact not only within their own families, but throughout their communities here in Georgia,” according to HMHBGA Executive Director Elise Blasingame. “...Tracy is selflessly dedicated to her family and the well-being of children in need.”
Whether it was recalling stories from her mother’s own childhood or the words of her older sons or a combination of reasons, Moore’s life took a dramatic turn more than a decade ago.
Two of her sons saw an email Moore received from a ministry asking people to help take care of orphans in another country.
“They just started talking about it and said, ‘We’re supposed to take care of orphans,’” she said they told her.
“I said, ‘We give money and support that,’” Moore replied to her sons. “In my mind, we were caring for the poor and unfortunate. But they said, ‘No, we need to bring a child into our home.’”
So that is just what the Moore family did when they began working toward adopting a child internationally. As they began the process, Moore said they realized it was similar to the journey of becoming a foster parent.
“We kind of got on the route to become a foster parent and it evolved into that,” she said. “We sort of fell in love with the really messy world of foster care.”
She and her husband, Pastor Scott Moore, began training to become foster parents through the United Methodist Children’s Home. Their first foster children were two little brothers. The 9-month-old baby weighed 9 pounds and had been diagnosed with “failure to thrive.” His 2-year-old brother did not know how to receive affection. By the end of their two-month stay, the toddler was climbing into the laps of his foster parents and the 9-pound baby doubled his weight.
Many other youngsters have found love and hope during their time as foster children in the Moore home. As pastor of Eastridge Church, Scott Moore and his wife inspired their fellow church members. Through the years, almost a dozen families in the church have served as foster families.
Tracy Moore grew up in Cumming and remembers her mother telling her about being in foster care and living in an orphanage from when she was 5 to about 7 years old.
“While she was there, she would get taken home sometimes by a local family,” Moore said. “They were unable to have children. She looks back on that and says it was what changed the trajectory of her life. It gave her a glimpse of what normal looked like. It was a positive experience. She did go back and live with my grandparents. She was a wonderful mom to me. I was thankful for her foster care experience. It (their daughter being in foster care) may have shocked my grandparents enough to get my mom back. When I came along, my grandparents had pulled it together. It planted the seed in my mom and made me grateful for what she experienced.”
Moore also recalls her father’s sister and husband serving as foster parents.
“I remember going to my aunt and uncle’s house and playing around the holidays and meeting all kinds of new faces,” she said. “For me, it was very exciting, but now I know the pain...”
She says those experiences painted a positive picture in her mind of foster care and planted the seeds that would become so important to her later in life.
The Moores met when both were attending Atlanta Christian College, which is now called Point University. Scott Moore, who grew up in Moncks Corner, S.C., had been called into the ministry and in 1989, the couple married while both were still in school.
“We got married that first year,” Mrs. Moore said. “...We both worked for awhile. I got pregnant with our first son. We continued with college. I had two kids while I was in college. I had one son on spring break. We both paid our way through and graduated. While we were in college, Scott came to Eastridge to be youth pastor.”
He is now lead pastor of the church, which will soon open its third campus. Eastridge North Newton will soon join Eastridge East Newton and Eastridge South Newton in offering worship services and ministry opportunities for the community.
Mrs. Moore, who graduated from college majoring in human relations and counseling, has led women’s ministries, taught Bible studies and classes, counseled women and been a guest speaker at retreats and conferences. She has also spent years homeschooling and teaching psychology at Scholars Guild Academy in Loganville. Moore is presently continuing her education to become certified as a biblical counselor with Think LifeChange Institute of Biblical Counseling.
In their 31 years of marriage, Mrs. Moore gave birth to the couple’s first four sons, Jacob, Cameron, Trevor and Nathan and then about eight years ago, they became foster parents to a 4-month-old baby, who was one in a set of triplets. He was born four months prematurely and looked like a newborn when they brought him home from the hospital. The Moores were concerned because he had so many health issues and weighed only 1 pound, 8 ounces.
That baby grew up to be Samuel Kage Moore, a busy 8-year-old who became the fifth Moore brother when the family adopted him in 2013.
“Kage has cerebral palsy and epilepsy,” Mrs. Moore said. “He had brain surgery in January, but it was unsuccessful. It’s gotten worse, actually. It breaks my heart. He has autism and ADHD. He’s significantly delayed. He is full of life and everybody who meets the child loves him. He’s got a fan club...He’s super funny and loves to make people laugh. He’s a ball of energy. We often joke that he doesn’t know he has cerebral palsy. He’s just very active and loves to play and very physical. He can ride a bike.”
The Moore house is the only home Kage has ever known. Mrs. Moore says Kage had been exposed to drugs while in the womb because his mother was a drug addict.
“She has since cleaned up her life,” Moore added. “We stay in touch. We love our birth moms. Oftentimes, they’re as broken as these babies are. She’s clean and been maintaining her own place...We send pictures and videos.” The birth mother stopped by the hospital when Kage had surgery in January.
After adopting Kage, the Moores continued to foster several other children who were later reunited with their parents or another family member, and then Uniting Hope 4 Children in Loganville called them about another special needs child.
“We felt like they had heard our story,” Moore said. “They contacted us about Trenton, who was 2 at the time he was pulled from his home. He was very much like an infant, not sitting up or holding his head up. It was suspected he had cerebral palsy. He is wheelchair bound and non-verbal. I was pretty scared. My husband said, ‘You know what, Tracy? Every child needs a mama and a daddy to love it.’”
They picked up Trenton for what they thought was going to be a short time.
“We had a great conversation with his mom, who had some drug issues at the time,” Moore said. “We warned her that kids with special needs can’t advocate for themselves. He’s not like a typical 2-year-old. When he goes hungry, he goes hungry.”
Moore said the mother was unable to take care of him and within about a year, her parental rights were terminated.
“She called me one day and started crying,” Moore said. “She was saying she didn’t think she could care for him and asked if Scott and I would adopt him. We had discussed it at that point. It was bittersweet. It was harder for her than I think we even realized it. She has since passed away.”
The family welcomed Trenton as the sixth Moore brother. He will be 6 years old in October.
“He is a ray of sunshine,” Moore said. “He’s super smart. We’re about to get his speech device so he can communicate with his eyes. We just feel like he’s super brilliant. He just can’t tell us how smart he is.”
These days, Moore stays busy working on her biblical counseling certification and with her youngest biological son, 15-year-old Nathan and his little brothers Kage and Trenton. She and her husband are also the grandparents of Addison, 7; Charlie Mae, 2 and Emerson, who will soon be 4 months old. The Moores’ two older sons, Jacob and Cameron are both married and son Trevor is getting married in October. All the older sons are involved in ministries at Eastridge.
While this mother of six has her hands full, she says caring for her children is so worthwhile.
“Sometimes we’re tired, but sometimes I feel like I have more energy than when I was younger,” she said. “...We’ve gotten a bigger blessing out of it. It’s increased our faith, given us a greater dependence on the Lord, and it’s amazing the joy they bring to our lives and other people’s lives, too.”
