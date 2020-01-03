The Biblical account of the fall that led to the eviction from Garden of Eden is the lot of all who are cursed with the prolific wildflower we feature today. Note the words of God concerning the curse for Adam’s disobedience. “Then to Adam He said, ‘. . . cursed is the ground because of you; in toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life’ ” (Genesis 3:17). Toil! There is no other word that fits the labor required to fight today’s wildflower.
CHICKWEED
Stellaria media
Most of the year my old garden plot had been covered with chickweed. Some we pulled up by hand while occasionally we carefully applied an herbicide. Each spring I tilled the garden, but all I did was fold under the seeds that were on top and bring up from underground the seeds that were tilled under last fall. Soon these pesky plants sprout, bloom and produce seeds. The cycle in the fight with chickweed continued.
Several of you will question my sanity for including chickweed in this column on wildflowers. Why would a person claim to be sane and call attention to a scourge of such great dimensions as is the chickweed? The reason: its bloom and benefits.
The bloom measures about 1/8th of an inch. It has five petals with deep cuts that give the appearance of 10 petals. There are three yellow stamens.
The leaves are elliptical, hairy and paired opposite. There are five bracts that shield the base of the flower. They are very hairy, too. At first the plant is compact but as it matures it spreads. In a month or so as others germinate, a dense mass of bright green juicy leaves forms.
Another reason to include it in this column is so newcomers can identify this culprit. It is a plague in the South like the dandelion is in the North. For the newcomers’ benefit, pre-emergents to control chickweed work best when applied in early fall. Why? Because chickweed does not like hot weather. The seeds start to germinate in late fall and re-seed themselves throughout spring until June.
In spite of its blight upon us, the lowly chickweed has a history of beneficial usages. Some early settlers used the young leaves in salads while others cooked them as a green vegetable. From a medicinal perspective, the leaves were crushed and mixed with lard as an ointment for bruises, irritations, teenage acne and other skin problems. (Sanders)
Isn’t it amazing that although we view weeds as a curse, so many have medicinal value or can be a source of food? Of all the weeds that infest our lives the chickweed is the ultimate reminder that all of us “have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). However, by the grace of our loving God, we can be redeemed to be a benefit to others.