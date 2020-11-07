Proverbs 22:3 can easily be applied to the wildflower we examine today: “A prudent man sees danger and takes refuge, but the simple keep going and suffer for it.”
From July through October about half of all wildflowers are yellow. However, amid the golden displays lurks several varieties of invasive plants like the irritating pest we examine here. Thus I must add an old saying, “All that glitters is not gold.”
TREAD-SOFTLY Cnidoscolus stimulosis
This invasive wildflower has several other names that imply problems for gardeners, such as spurge nettle, or stinging nettle. The 1-inch tubular white-blue flowers are inviting to examine but watch out! The stems and leaves of the tread-softly are covered with hairs that sting like fire ants and frequently cause painful skin rashes.
Tread-softly may begin blooming as early as March, but most reference books say July to October. In the right habitat farther South it blooms all year. The plant ranges in height from 6 inches to 3 feet tall. I’ve only seen the short varieties in this area of Georgia.
The leaves are palmate and deeply lobed. The dark olive green leaves are accented by the yellow-green veins, as illustrated.
The most redeeming aspect of this pest is for you who live in the sections of this area with heavy red clay. You are relatively certain to be free from this painful wildflower. The plant loves sandy soils in the woods near a stream, in moist lowlands, or well-watered lawns.
