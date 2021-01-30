Good Friday, nearly two millenniums ago, was not a good one for the name Judas. The disciple named Judas had aligned himself with the officials who sought to destroy Jesus. He had agreed to lead them to the Lord for 30 pieces of silver. After the crucifixion he returned the money and “went out and hanged himself” (Matthew 27:5).
The wild flower for today has another name, the Judas-tree. An old legend says Judas hanged himself from this tree in remorse for betraying the Messiah. The tree reacted in disgrace, producing an immature bud that is tear-shaped and blood red. Look closely and note the stem that holds the bloom to the tree, even it is deep red.
REDBUD Cercis canadensis
This is not a wildflower but it is included in my collection because it is a wild flower of extraordinary beauty.
The blossoms appear before leaves form, thus gracing our countryside with splashes of magenta. The mature flowers are about 1/2 inch long and cannot be fully appreciated without close examination.
The leaf is shaped like a fat heart, that is, the top of the leaf where the stem is attached is cleft and the bottom is pointed. But the sides bulge out more than the usual symbol that represents a heart on Valentine’s Day.
The redbud, a slow growing shrub, is often cultivated as an ornamental, but it thrives in the wild as far west as southeastern Nebraska (my native state), from east Texas to northern Florida and as far north as southern Pennsylvania.
The redbuds bloom as early as February but may wait until late April. Look for the uncultivated variety in wet places, such as the banks of streams, rich bottom-land or wherever the soil stays fairly moist. Although the shrub needs textured soil, the native variety will not thrive in Georgia red clay.
Redbuds rarely live more than 20 years. If the trunk is broken off in a storm or is cut off, it may not re-sprout unless the habitat is ideal. New native shrubs sprout from seeds, which begin to form shortly after the blooms drop. The pods that mature by midsummer measure 3/4 inch wide and 3 to 5 inches long. The seeds are black.
Apart from the colorful display of spring and the shade during summer, the Judas-tree is of little use. Only the most desperately hungry animals would eat the leaves or sample the seed pods. The trunk has little value as firewood, fence posts, veneers, ground up as mulch, or for pulpwood.
Though Judas is universally despised, Jesus had chosen him as one of the 12 disciples. He had been entrusted by the other disciples with the finances of the roving band. He was repeatedly exposed to the teachings of Jesus and tenderly loved by the Master who taught “love your enemies.” There is an important lesson in this for all of us: Are there ways we, too, might be denying Jesus? Are our motives pure? Are our conversations truthful, loving, helpful, encouraging? Are our relationships during this pandemic noble?
The Lenten Season starts in two weeks and Easter will be celebrated on April 4. Let us begin now to spiritually conquer the “little Judas” that may exist within?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.