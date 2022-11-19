1120Morris.jpg

TRUMPET CREEPER Campsis radicans

In John 15:4 Jesus is quoted instructing His followers, “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me” (KJV).

In these verses, Jesus uses the analogy of a vine and its fruit to make an important point. As the wildflower for today displays its attractive colors, it is possible only as it remains adjoined to the vine. In the same way, for us to be believers means that we abide in The Vine.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Trending Videos