In John 15:4 Jesus is quoted instructing His followers, “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me” (KJV).
In these verses, Jesus uses the analogy of a vine and its fruit to make an important point. As the wildflower for today displays its attractive colors, it is possible only as it remains adjoined to the vine. In the same way, for us to be believers means that we abide in The Vine.
TRUMPET CREEPER
Campsis radicans
The trumpet creeper is a bright red-orange trumpet-shaped wildflower that can be seen on fences and in uncultivated fields. The bloom measures about 3 inches long and 1 inch in diameter. It has five “petals” (lobes) at the mouth of the trumpet (corolla). The stamens and pistil are sheltered inside the throat of the trumpet.
The 2 1/2 inch leaves of this woody vine are oval in shape with an end point and seven to 11 barbs (teeth) on the edges. Cow-itch vine is another name for the trumpet creeper because the barbed leaves irritate the skin of livestock.
Trumpet creeper is native to the Southeastern U.S. and often becomes a problem “weed.” Its habitat has spread westward to Texas, northward to Iowa, Michigan and Massachusetts, southward to Florida and all points between.
This wildflower is in the Bignonia Family and can be mistaken for its cousin the cross vine. The cross vine blooms in April and May and its color is reddish brown. Trumpet creeper normally blooms from July to September.
Some domestication of the trumpet creeper has occurred because its large and beautiful blooms make a decorative addition to any yard. Even transplanting a cutting from a wild vine is easily accomplished because the plant establishes new roots quickly.
The negative side of the equation is that the vine spreads rapidly into adjacent and often forbidden areas. Confidentially, if you want to try this, be prepared to be vigilant with the pruning shears. The battle has just begun, but it is not as severe a battle as with kudzu.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.