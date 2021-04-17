Matthew 25:14-30 records the parable of the talents. Three men were entrusted with the units of money called “talents.” The wealthy landowner went on a trip and entrusted each with his money. One was given five, another two, and another one.
When he returned he asked how well each had been caretakers of his money. The one with the five talents had doubled the amount and received praise from his master. The one who had two also doubled his money but the man who had one had fearfully hidden the talent and returned only that one coin. He was severely chastised.
The number five is the dominant descriptor for the wildflower we examine today. The bloom has five petals, and the deeply divided leaf looks like five separate leaves.
CINQUEFOIL Potentilla simplex
The common name, cinquefoil, comes from the French meaning “five-leafed.” It is a low growing plant with yellow flowers. It stands 2 to 4 inches tall. The plants are seen in well drained areas where their “feet can stay dry.” It is such a dry soil lover that it can be seen along the roadside, inches from the pavement where nothing else survives except cacti.
Like the wild the blooms of both have five petals and similar clusters of stamens. The center of the cinquefoil is greenish yellow while that of the strawberry is deep yellow.
As noted above, the name cinquefoil comes from the leaf structure. Five “leaves” seem to branch from the top of each stem, but in reality it is one leaf with deep cuts that create the illusion of separate leaves. The two lower fingers may be small as pictured or as large as the other three fingers. The wild strawberry has three leaves but their shape and the way they are configured requires close examination to be sure which is which. However, there is no mistake when the fruit appears because the strawberry has a bright red ball while the Cinquefoil seeds are tiny, mature quickly and drop into the soil unnoticed.
Jesus’ parable teaches responsible kingdom behavior. As an art teacher, I used the parable to encourage use of artistic skills. The same applies to any aptitude, whether writing, singing, bookkeeping, nursing, carpentry, etc. Whatever you can do well, be a good steward of that ability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.