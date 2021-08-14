Today we consider a wildflower that survives years of drought and years of wet weather. Its beauty is a witness to the handiwork of God and inspires us to give thanks for plants like this that reflect His love. “All Thy works shall give thanks to Thee, O Lord, And Thy godly ones shall bless Thee.” (Psalm 145:10)
SHOWY CROTALARIA Crotalaria spectabilis
I was never aware of the showy crotalaria until moving into Rockdale County about 40 years ago. I guess I lived in the city too long. Now we have them all over, including flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and a few places that caused me to mow awkwardly around them. I think they are such beautiful, lofty fall bloomers that they rule, rather than me.
The 1 to 1 1/2 inch deep yellow blooms are borne on stalks that may be as tall as 6 feet. There are 10 stamens with both short and long anthers (pollen bearers). A magnifying glass is the only way to see these.
Some locals call this plant the rattlebox because the seeds rattle in the pods when dry. However, its cousin, the crotalaria sagattalis is the official rattlebox. It is a smaller plant, 10 to 18 inches tall, and very hairy. The rattlebox has adapted to a cooler climate and is rarely seen in Georgia except in the mountains. The Latin crotulus means rattlesnake and that snake’s rattles are associated with the noise of the plant’s seed pods. So call it what you may.
Both plants are annuals, but their seeds are so plentiful they easily re-seed and spread. Although all parts of the plant are poisonous, the presence of the showy crotelaria is said to reduce nematodes in the soil. It is because of this, as well as their beauty, that we had let them grow freely when we had a vegetable garden.
The soil must become warm before the seeds germinate. For example, one summer when we had a warmer than usual spring the seeds began to sprout in June.
By early September the showy crotelarias are in full bloom. Seed pods become fully aged by mid-October. Blooming continues until a heavy frost kills the plants.
The leaves are simple and obovate, as illustrated. When a leaf is described as simple it means the edges are smooth without indentions (divisions), sharp spines or hairs. The leaves range in length from 2 to 8 inches, with the larger leaves closer to the ground. The term obovate is used to describe a leaf that is broad and circular at the end and tapers back to the stem.
Showy crotelaria, a native of India, has spread world-wide in tropical and semi-tropical regions. All of the 70-plus members of the crotelaria genus are members of the Bean Family rather than the Pea Family. The shape of the bloom would suggest the Pea Family but the seeds are encased in a barrel-shaped pod (rattlebox), thus the Bean Family kinship prevails.
Note again the Psalmist’s words, “All Thy works shall give thanks to Thee, O Lord, And Thy godly ones shall bless Thee.” Note the latter part of the verse that says, “And Thy godly ones shall bless Thee.” (Psalm 145:10) May that be you this coming Lord’s Day.
