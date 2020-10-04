When bad things happen to good people, we often hear the question, “Does God really care?” When wicked people seem to prosper and good people suffer, some people doubt the existence of a just God. Jesus told a parable of a farmer whose grain field had both wheat and weeds. The fieldhand came to the owner and asked if he should go pull up the weeds. The farmer told him to wait because removing the weeds would destroy some of the good grain. Then he said, “Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares (weeds), and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn” (Matthew 13:30).
The obvious lessons are the certainty of judgment and the counsel for believers to be patient and persevering. If God is so great as to care personally for all seven billion people on Earth, surely we will do well to let God be God with His timetable for our current pandemic.
BURMARIGOLD Bidens lavius
I generally speak kindly of a wildflower, but bur-marigold is a weed. Its beauty appeals to the eye, but it is a curse when it sets its seeds.
Bur-marigold is also known as tickseed or sticktight. The sketch shows the yellow bloom which appears in late summer and early fall. Pictured next to the bloom is one of the seeds that stick to garments. The barbed teeth of the brown seed can reach through the pant leg and grasp the sock. Thus, one is quick to know when he has stumbled into this weed. Don’t fight it. You’ll lose. So, stop and pick them off right then.
The tick-seed plant stands up to 3 feet tall and is profusely branched. The bloom, in the sunflower family, is about 2 inches in diameter. Note that it has eight rays and a thick golden composite center.
Each fall there are many yellow daisy-like flowers. The most abundant is the camphor weed with many crinkled leaves. Along the margins of the granite outcroppings is the yellow daisy. In the fields and ditches is the Maryland golden aster, some late blooming coreopsis, and tickseed-sunflowers.
All peoples are the objects of God’s love. When I was originally writing this article, there had recently been many major natural disasters that had killed thousands and displaced millions beginning with China, followed by Haiti, Iran, Chili, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Now we face the COVID-19 pandemic.
As followers of Jesus, we must not allow politics, economics, religion and culture to dictate our response and generosity. Rather, Jesus’ counsel is the model, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 7:12 NIV). Forget the weeds and let God be God. Let us serve the needs of the poor and suffering in every way possible.
