Psalm 46:10a reads, “Be still, and know that I am God; . . .” Be still. That is easy to say, but does God realize the noises that surrounds me every day? Overhead we hear the rumble of passing aircraft. Add to that the trucks shifting gears to climb the surrounding hills, sirens from emergency vehicles, and so on.
I have learned that to “be still” is more an attitude than physical silence. When we become still we learn to understand our humanity compared to the wonder of God’s love. His love is infinite and my love is so humanly flawed.
When we walk about examining the unique beauty of wildflowers there may be all sorts of noises coming from every direction. Yet, as we focus on a new plant, the cacophony about us pales to a silence. “Be still, and know that I am God,” that is the God who freely blesses us with beauty and grace.
SMOOTH MARSH-MALLOW Hibiscus militaris
This beautiful pink wildflower with a purplish-red center may open to 6 inches in diameter if the location and season are right. The name marsh-mallow gives us the clue to the primary habitat, a marsh. I first discovered this wildflower along my 1,000-foot driveway where we lived in 1999, when rains were normal and fed the marsh-like habitat. However, when the spring that fed this area dried up, many different species that graced that area disappeared.
The overlapping petals of the blooms of the smooth marsh-mallow are heavily ridged. As with most Hibiscus relatives the stamens are tightly clustered against the ovary and the pistil extends beyond the stamens as illustrated. Note, also, the halberd shape of the leaves (axe-like).
There is no herbal lore associated with this plant; however, some of its many relatives perked my interest. The Mallow Family includes the beautiful rose of Sharon and hollyhocks, the nourishing okra, and very important gossypium genus that produces cotton fibers. Rather than turning up the volume and suffering the consequences of denial, may you find a renewed sense of joy and peace by practicing the admonition to “be still.”
