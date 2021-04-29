I’ve been blessed by reading the stories of Jesus’ miracles. After a series of miracles that revealed Him as Messiah, he said to His disciples, “Blessed are the eyes that see what you see” (Luke 10:23b).
I have been blessed driving about our villages seeing over 320 different wildflowers. The irony of that number is there are probably 100 that I have missed. One very obvious experience is illustrated as follows.
PHILADELPHIA FLEABANE
Erigeron philadelphicus
Several years ago shortly after Easter, when I was driving past the Presbyterian Church on Ga. Highway 20 North I noticed the wildflowers featured here. I assumed they were oxeye daisies, a summer blooming wildflower. Later that month, I pulled into the church parking lot to examine the plants up close. They were not the oxeye daisy or the daisy fleabane, a summer bloomer with a blue or lavender flower. They were a new specimen to be added to my collection.
The common fleabane (Erigeron philadelphicus), also called Philadelphia fleabane, has a long history in the United States. Identified in the Colonial days, these flowers seem to have been first discovered in the Philadelphia area. For several centuries the plant was used medicinally to treat urinary ailments. If they are still used that way, they are probably given a technical name and combined with other elements to assure the user of a standard dosage. (Sanders)
The name fleabane sounds like the sap or leaves could be used as an additive in the soap water when bathing a pet infested with fleas. Not so. According to notes in my various botanical books, the name refers to “rapid aging,” that is, either the young plant looks “worn out” from the beginning (a whitish fuzz on the stems and undersides of leaves) or it refers to the quickness flowers set and drop seeds.
There are several similarities that need to be mentioned. Both are in the Composite Family along with daises, sunflowers, dandelions and asters, which means the “petals” are rays and the real seed-producing flowers are the tiny florets in the centers. Both of these fleabanes are basically white with an occasional pink or lavender blush. The centers are yellow, that is, the florets have tiny yellow petals. Both varieties generally grow in colonies rather than as singles, so look for bunches.
There are some striking differences between the two. First is the size of the bloom. The Philadelphia variety is wider than the daisy variety, one inch compared to 5/8 inches, respectively. Second is the number of rays, 100-150 vs. 40-75. Thus, the rays of the Philadelphia variety are thin like threads compared to the other’s twine-size rays.
Third, the Philadelphia plant is taller, 40 inches compared to 30 inches. Fourth, the leaves are longer and somewhat clasping versus shorter, wider and more horizontal on the Daisy Fleabane. Fifth, the Philadelphia fleabane’s blooming season is March through May while the daisy fleabane’s more likely occurs from May through June. Finally, the Philadelphia variety is common throughout the U.S. while the other is regional and more abundant in the South (several botanists use the name eastern daisy fleabane).
May the insights you gained into the depth of God’s love demonstrated in the Easter story bring special blessings to you and all with whom you relate.
