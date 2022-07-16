American artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986) is perhaps the most outstanding female artist of the 20th century. As she developed her style, her artwork moved from imitating the masters to her own individualistic style. Many of her paintings are enlargements of objects like bones, skulls, shells, rocks, and flowers. A flower that was 3 inches wide in the garden would be the only object on a 30 by 40 inch canvas.
Georgia O’Keeffe, like many artists, had periods in her career when many canvasses were devoted to one object, for example iris, canna lily and this wildflower, jimsonweed. The detail and botanic accuracy are amazing. Such care for accuracy reminds me of Proverbs 16:20, “He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good; and whoso trusteth in the Lord, happy is he.”
JIMSONWEED
Datura stramonium
Jimsonweed, a very poisonous plant, may grow as high as 5 feet tall. The stalks are quite sturdy and branch laterally as wide as the plant is tall. The stems may be green or purple. The deep green leaves are irregularly pointed with light green veins. Every part of this plant is poisonous. The death of cows, horses and even children have been attributed to it.
Each blossom measures about 2 inches wide and 4 to 5 inches deep. The five-lobed trumpet-shaped structure, with points on each lobe, has a lavender colored throat. The bloom may be white or pale lavender and lasts only a short time. Once the bloom falls off, an egg-shaped prickly seed pod develops. Thus from June into October the Jimsonweed continues to bloom and form these very thorny pods until the pods are as numerous as the leaves.
This plant is native to North America and can be found in all the Canadian provinces bordering the United States. Its presence has been recorded in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and in every state, including Hawaii, with the exception of Wyoming and Alaska.
Several authorities declare that the name is a corruption of the original Jamestown weed. These botanists refer to the diaries of Jamestown residents who noted this weed’s abundance in the uncleared areas around the ancient 1607 colony. (Seymour)
Jimsonweed has been know by three other names. The shape and appearance of the fruit inspired the name thornapple. The bloom and its poisonous nature resulted in the name devil’s trumpet. Finally, it has been called stinkweed because of the odor emitted, especially when the air is still and hot.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
