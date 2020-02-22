The dogwood, though it is a wild tree, has been chosen today for two reasons. First, the blooms are the most spectacular announcement of spring in the South. Second because the Lenten season, as a spiritual journey to Jerusalem, slowly buds into a glorious display on Easter. (Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten Season on Feb. 26, this year)
The Gospel story tells us that it was early on the first day of the week (Sunday) that the Lord was resurrected. The power of God that brought Jesus back to life is the same power that gives His followers new life (new birth or the spiritual birth from above, John 3:16). The resurrection and ascension of Jesus assures each follower of adoption into the heavenly family (John 1:12).
FLOWERING DOGWOOD
Cornus florida
Our native dogwood sets its flower buds during the summer of the previous year. Each bud is encased by four tough scales called bracts. The buds are supported on a 1/4 inch stem (peduncle). As the following spring approaches the stem extends to about 1 1/2 inches and the four bracts begin to open and turn white.
The beautiful “petals,” as pictured, are actually bracts. The flowers, or florets, are in the center, 1/8 inch in diameter, and are urn-shaped with four lobes and four stamens. Each Dogwood “bloom” has from 10 to 30 florets.
At the outer edge of the bracts is the remnant of the bud attachment when it was in its scale form during fall and winter. This indention is often reddish-brown. Two of the opposite bracts are longer than the other two.
This shape and the markings has lent itself to a novel story. The legend personifies the Dogwood as the wood of the cross on which Jesus was crucified. As the Dogwood reflected on the humiliation of the infamous deed, the legend says it rearranged its bloom to depict the event. It grew two bracts longer, representing the upright of the cross, and grew two bracts short to represent the crossbeam of the cross. The reddish-brown discoloration on the extremities of the bracts was added so as to be a reminder of Jesus’ blood that was shed. Finally, the Dogwood determined that it would never again grow to great height and would rarely exceed 20 feet.
The flowering dogwood, native to Southeastern U.S., blooms in late March and early April, normally coinciding with the celebration of Easter.
May the floral display of Dogwood this Spring remind you of the important spiritual journey we make together as God’s children.
