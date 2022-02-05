On the third day of creation God said, “Let the earth sprout vegetation, plants yielding seed, and fruit trees bearing fruit after their kind, with seed in them, on the earth; and it was so. And the earth brought forth vegetation, plants yielding seed after their kind, and trees bearing fruit, with seed in them, after their kind; and God saw that it was good” Gen. 1:11-12.
It is easy for us to see the large blooms with flashy colors. Some of us develop the ability to search out the unique shapes of the rarely seen species. Often we overlook the most common blooms; but the scripture noted that “God saw that it was good;” that is, all was good.
Today I wish to take you on a sightseeing journey to your own back yard to see white clover in greater detail.
WHITE CLOVER Trifolium repensThis is the clover that most frequently appears in our lawns. The leaf is a three-part structure on a 2-inch stalk. If one is “lucky” one may find a four-part leaf, touted by the finder as a “four-leaf clover.” Why is that lucky? Our forefathers associated special powers to any plant that produced a cross-shaped leaf or bloom, i.e. dogwood’s lore of the crucifixion.
The leaflets of the white clover range from 3/4 to 1 inch long with whitish-green markings in the middle, often forming an inverted “V.”
The white or pinkish blossom is a round head-like cluster about 1/2 inch diameter containing many small flowers. Closer examination of the head reveals legume-like flowers, characteristic of the Pea Family (Leguminosae) of which it is a part.
The sketch shows four flower-heads each in a different stage of maturity. The first bloom on the left is a young bloom. Note the lavender fringe of the flowers and that all are erect. The outer most ones are well developed while the inner flowers are just opening.
The second flower-head from the left is in full bloom. The few outer blooms noted in the immature flower-head have drooped and turned tan.
The third flower-head is what is most commonly seen because that stage seems to last longer than either of the earlier phases.
Finally the last stage on the far right shows a fading flower-head. The tightly clustered flowers of the second phase has loosened and the tiny stems that hold each flower (pedicels) have lengthened and separated. The few flowers that remain upright have lost their lavender tint and the aged flowers that have drooped are turning brown.
The next time you see a white clover pluck it and take a close look. I believe you will appreciate this easily overlooked wonder of God’s creation.
