ROUND-LOBED HEPATICA Hepatica americana

In the Bible, the word “family” has a much broader meaning than father, mother and children. The Biblical usage is what we refer to as the extended family. The family may include several hundred people from great-grand-parents to the children and grandchildren of all younger brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. The fourth commandment reads, “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be prolonged in the land which the Lord your God gives you” (Exodus 20:12).

This is not the nuclear family that our industrial society has created and seeks to move across the country and around the world to accommodate its economic priorities. The Biblical term applies to the extended family that functioned like a “social security” system. Jesus added a new dimension to society when He said, “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

