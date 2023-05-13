Rock Pink (1).jpg

ROCK PINK Talinum teretifolium

When I taught children at the Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, perhaps the most important principle I taught them was, “You are unique.” No two students develop their artistic skills at the same speed, so I tried to lead them not to compare their progress with that of other students. The ability to control the pencil, to see shapes and reproduce highlights and shadows develops through practice. Patience is important, but understanding one’s uniqueness is key.

The same is true in the wildflower kingdom. It is impossible to find two flowers that are exactly alike. For that reason most data in my book gives ranges for height, length of leaves, habitat, color and blooming season; however, numbers and configuration of flower petals, leaves, stamens, pistils, and so forth are generally uniform.

Editor’s note: Orrin Morris has retired from writing his column. This column first appeared in May 2019.

