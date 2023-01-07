0108Morris.jpg

Chickweed (Stellaria media)

Most of the year my garden plot was covered with chickweed (Stellaria media). Some we pull up by hand while occasionally we carefully applied an herbicide. Each spring I tilled the garden, but all I did was fold under the seeds that were on top and bring up from underground the seed that were tilled under last fall. Soon these pesky plants will sprout, bloom and produce seeds. The cycle in the fight with chickweed continues.

The Biblical account of the Fall is the lot of all who are cursed with the prolific Chickweed. Note the words of God concerning the curse for Adam’s disobedience. “Then to Adam He said, ‘. . . cursed is the ground because of you; in toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life’ ” (Genesis 3:17). Toil! There is no other word that fits the labor required to fight chickweed.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

