Psalm 71:8 expresses my delight with the wildflowers we have examined. “My mouth is filled with Thy praise, and with Thy glory all day long.” The discipline required to write about the drawing I have enjoyed has resulted in the discovery of things about God’s creation that I never knew.
There are several wildflowers whose names are sinister, and I have featured them in the newspaper articles around Halloween. For example the devil’s walkingstick, devil’s bite, night shade, white snakeroot, groundsel tree, and today’s plant.
DOWNY RATTLESNAKE PLANTAIN Goodyera pubescens
This plant is so named because the mottled leaves remind us of the rattlesnake. However, the plant is actually in the Orchid Family. Several wildflowers have blooms that appear along the upper portion of a tall single stem, including bouncing bet, cardinal flower, purple lobelia, and cranefly orchid.
Three things distinguish the downy rattlesnake plantain from those three plants. First, there are no leaves on the stem because the leaves are at the base of the stem, slightly above the ground. Second, the leaves are deep green with a distinctive white pattern resembling the markings on a rattlesnake’s skin. Third, the leaves of the downy rattlesnake plantain stay green throughout winter.
This wildflower may reach 18 inches tall, but the blossoms are about 1/4 inch in diameter. In the bud stage, the center of the 1/4 inch whitish-green knot is a green spot. As the bud opens the tiny flower resembles the lady’s slipper. Two tiny petals point left and right, three point upward and a tiny pouch juts outward. Most of the “flowers” that appear on the single stem are buds or matured blooms. The blooms are open for a day or two then close to mature the seed.
The blooms of the downy rattlesnake plantain appear from July to August. Their preferred habitat on my former property seems to be among hardwoods and in or near moist soils. According to my botanical sources, they often appear in colonies and can also be found amid pines.
Indians taught early settlers to rub the juice of this plant on any snake bite to lessen the poisonous effects of the venom; however, there is no medical evidence that supports this lore. Nevertheless, this may have influenced the naming of the plant.
I’ve always enjoyed the beautiful colors, the fascinating textures, and the delicate details of the smallest wildflower; however, learning of their histories and their ancient uses has gone beyond my imagination. To those of you who are botanists, these discoveries may be “old hat,” but to this artist (that’s all I am) my mouth is filled with praise to the Almighty.
