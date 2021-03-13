At our feet is a carpet of wildflowers that proclaims the marvelous gifts of God’s creation. Beside the annoying chickweed, dandelion and henbit are lovely field-pansies, bluets, blood-root, periwinkle and violets. In such a setting we can focus on the beautiful.
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” (Psalms 91:1-2)
TOADSHADE Trillium sessile
As with all plants in the Trillium Family everything comes in threes. There are three spreading leaves, three primary flower petals, three sepals, and three stamens. Let us examine the least attractive trillium, the toadshade .
Other names for the toadshade are sessile trillium, bronze trillium, and little sweet Betsy. The word sessile literally means “sitting” or in this case, stalkless. This refers to the lack of a stalk on which the bloom is borne. Perhaps the botanist who first identified this plant discovered a toad under one of the leaves!
The bloom of the toadshade does not open as do most trilliums. The petals are generally erect but the sepals may be slightly spread. The sepals of this variety vary in color from an orange-green to a light rust.
The deep green leaves are broad with whitish-green splotches. It is possible that this splotchy design is the reason for the name toadshade after the Woodhouse’s toad (Bufo woodsousei). Our Southern toad is a slightly redder variety.
The favorite habitat for the toadshade is a well drained but moist section within a hardwood forest. It does not fare well if it is too dry or soggy wet. The warm spring sun inspires it to bloom, sometime from April to June, but it will not tolerate the heat of the Summer sun. Thus a dense canopy of hardwoods is essential for its survival.
The dense canopy of a hardwood forest reminds us of Psalms 91:1 “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.