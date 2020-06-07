The Covid-19 plague that surrounds us is teaching us that our relationships extend beyond our families to include our neighbors, state, nation, and the nations of the world. From this pandemic are many tragic deaths, sacrifices and especially on those in poverty.
We do not know when an end will be in sight from this plague, but we know God has been, and is, and will be in charge. Meanwhile, let us focus on the positive that is about us. We have new appreciation for those who put their lives in jeopardy to serve us: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, ambulance drivers, grocers, cleaners, truckers, garbage collectors, and on the list goes.
Let us continue to see the natural world about us, a true gift from God like the wildflower for today.
HAIRY SKULL CAP
Scutellaria elliptica
The 3/4 inch lavendar-blue flowers have a helmet-like upper lobe with a double lower lip. The bloom emerges from the place on the stem where the leaves are attached. The leaves, shaped like broad spear-heads, occur in pairs opposite each other along the stem.
The plant has a yellow root stock from which a single stem rises 1 to 2 feet above the ground.
Hairy skullcap is in the mint family. Generally, that family can be identified by the stem which is either square or appears that way because of the four ridges running up the stem. The hairs referred to in the common name are very tiny. They are stiff and are more easily felt than seen.
Hairy skullcap sounds like something that would bloom around Halloween. Not so. They prefer April and May but may be seen on into July. The preferred habitat is in proximity to hardwoods and dry or well-drained soil, like roadsides.
When they have finished blooming, the fruit forms. The fruit pods are about as interesting as the flowers. At first glance they appear to be light greenish-yellow discs. Closer inspection reveals a bi-level configuration with the top section that protrudes over the lower level. You may need a magnifying glass to see this.
Skullcap has been used as a folk medicine for many years. A tea made from the plant, especially the leaves, was used to calm hypertensive persons. The tea, steeped for 30 minutes, was also used to aid insomniacs. Hairy skullcap was recommended as treatment for rheumatism and neuralgia. The sedative effects were also prescribed for alcoholics tormented by delirium tremens.
American Indians used the plant to promote regularity of women’s monthly cycle. It was said that the Indians also used hairy skullcap to counter the effects of rabies. (Lust)
Please understand that mention of these remedies is not an endorsement but an illustration of how God “scattered abroad his gifts to the poor” so that some of the ailments of Native Americans and early Colonists could be relieved.
Note the truth in Psalm 112:9, “He has scattered abroad his gifts to the poor, His righteousness endures forever. . .” Indeed, God’s “righteousness endures forever” though mortals often afflict one another with injustices. Perhaps we who claim to be Christians have a more integral part in this statement. Should not our attitudes and behavior be evidence of enduring righteousness?
