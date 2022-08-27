thumbnail.jpg
Buy Now

BITTERSWEET Solanum dulcamara

“O Lord, how many are Thy works! In wisdom Thou hast made them all; The earth is full of Thy possessions” Psalm 104:24. Today’s wildflower is one of many flowers that may start blooming in late spring and extend to mid- or late summer. Several of my favorites are the showy May pop, daisy fleabane, morning glories, and trumpet creeper.

While these proudly display their blooms, there are several species that have beauty to share but do it modestly, such as bird’s-eye speedwell, partridge pea and today’s wildflower.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos