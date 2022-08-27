“O Lord, how many are Thy works! In wisdom Thou hast made them all; The earth is full of Thy possessions” Psalm 104:24. Today’s wildflower is one of many flowers that may start blooming in late spring and extend to mid- or late summer. Several of my favorites are the showy May pop, daisy fleabane, morning glories, and trumpet creeper.
While these proudly display their blooms, there are several species that have beauty to share but do it modestly, such as bird’s-eye speedwell, partridge pea and today’s wildflower.
BITTERSWEET
Solanum dulcamara
Bittersweet is in the nightshade family. Care must be taken handling bittersweet since it contains highly dangerous toxins. Be sure to teach your children or, as in my case, grandchildren, to look but do not touch. Some wildflower books add the family name and call it bittersweet nightshade.
The plant is a vine that grows up to 8 feet in length. As already noted, it prefers to intertwine within a host plant such as a shrub, but has also been found on fences. It may be found in open fields, but it mainly grows where the surrounding plants provide partial shade.
The blooms are shaped much like the horse nettle but much smaller. These star-shaped flowers are a classic example of color contrast. The stamens, that form a protruding structure, are yellow (a primary color along with red and blue). The petals are purple, the perfect contrast because it is opposite to yellow on the color wheel (purple is a secondary color along with orange and green).
Shortly after the blooms fade, seed pods form. At first they are light green but turn bright red in the fall. Often, the bright red fruit is what attracts one’s attention since the yellow stamens are so tiny. In September, the end of its blooming season, it is common to see buds, blooms, green pods and red fruit side by side.
Bittersweet differs from horse nettle in another way: it has no thorns or irritating bristles on the stem or the leaves. The leaves have a distinct configuration as shown in the sketch. They occur in triplet with the large leaf that is shaped like the head of a spear. This central leaf is accompanied by two smaller leaves positioned opposite each other at the base.
May the personal praise you offer to the Lord this Sunday be, “O Lord, how many are Thy works! In wisdom Thou hast made them all; The earth is full of Thy possessions” Ps. 104:24.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Click for more.
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.