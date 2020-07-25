Job, the subject of an Old Testament book, suffered a devastating loss of wealth and family. Several friends came to sit with him, each one with the notion that he “knew” why God had caused this happen to Job.
Job and his “comforters” argued for about 40 chapters in the Biblical account. Finally, in chapter 42, Job repented of his arguing and said, “I have declared that which I did not understand, things too wonderful (wonder filled) for me, which I did not know. Therefore I retract, and I repent in dust and ashes.” (vs 3 and 6)
Rather than speculating about the cause and spread of the COVID-19, the better approach is trusting Jesus’ counsel. He said we are to “love God completely” and to “love our neighbor as ourselves.” That translates into the simple truth to: 1) “let God be God,” 2) admit our extremely limited knowledge, and 3) join with those who generously reach out to our suffering neighbors however lofty or lowly they may be.
LOW HOP CLOVER
Trifolium campestre
Low hop clover can be an annoyance, but not as serious as chickweed, privet, kudzu, or wisteria.
Low hop clover is the smallest of the clover species, truly a lowly wildflower. The blossom is a deep-yellow ball-shaped cluster of pea-like flowers. The blossom head measures about 1/4 to 1/2 inch and rarely is seen more than 8 inches above the ground.
This sketch is made from the perspective of a standing person. If you pick a low hop flower and look at it sideways it definitely resembles the white clover.
Low hop clover leaves are three-part structures with the center slightly larger than the two side leaflets.
This clover starts blooming in June and may continue into September. It thrives in the sun and may be found in lawns, gardens, and along city sidewalks. In rural areas, it is also found in pastures, roadsides and waste places.
