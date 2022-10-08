1663856567879blob.jpg

PARTRIDGE PEA Cassia fasciculata

God, in His creative genius, lovingly has blessed us with many delightful nourishing “goodies.” Note the pledge of Isaiah, “I will give thanks to Thy name; for Thou hast worked wonders, plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness” (Isaiah 25:1).

In Nebraska, where I lived until age 13, the choice honey comes from the nectar of the tall yellow sweet clover. In Appalachia, the most valued source is the Sourwood, while in north Georgia it is apple blossom and in Florida it is orange blossom. True connoisseurs of honey know these differences and discriminately select honey because only the best varieties deserve the privilege of gracing fresh hot biscuits on our tables.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Trending Videos