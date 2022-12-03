Morris1204.jpg

COTTON ROSE Hibiscus

I moved from Nebraska while I was in the eighth grade. I had learned little about the “Civil War” because it was a sad event that happened “back East, before we Nebraskans became a state (1867).” The move to Virginia made a big impact on my knowledge. Everyone except me knew Confederate history because about 60 percent of the battles were waged on Virginia soil. My classmates were familiar with the details of each battle. Americans died during the War Between the States than the total Americans that died fighting in WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam combined (625,000 vs 616,640).

We celebrate the coming of Jesus during the Christmas season. As we study His ministry the overarching theme is peace; our peace with God, peace within our very self, peace with each other and among nations. May that commitment to peace guide each step we make this holiday season.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

