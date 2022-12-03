I moved from Nebraska while I was in the eighth grade. I had learned little about the “Civil War” because it was a sad event that happened “back East, before we Nebraskans became a state (1867).” The move to Virginia made a big impact on my knowledge. Everyone except me knew Confederate history because about 60 percent of the battles were waged on Virginia soil. My classmates were familiar with the details of each battle. Americans died during the War Between the States than the total Americans that died fighting in WW1, WW2, Korea and Vietnam combined (625,000 vs 616,640).
We celebrate the coming of Jesus during the Christmas season. As we study His ministry the overarching theme is peace; our peace with God, peace within our very self, peace with each other and among nations. May that commitment to peace guide each step we make this holiday season.
COTTON ROSE
Hibiscus
This wildflower has two names, the cotton rose and the Confederate rose. The former name was given because it blooms when the cotton is ready for harvest. The latter name is associated with its primary habitat, the South. The term rose is associated with the common name of hibiscus, rosemallow.
The soft pink bloom, measuring about 8 inches across, looks like a Peony, but the light green leaves and buds are of the Hibiscus family.
Most Hibiscus varieties are native wildflowers of tropical or subtropical origin. The shrub variety that I have pictured has been in local gardens for many years with little or no maintenance. Whether it has reverted to a wild state or is a genetically altered variety, its beauty adorns many yards throughout our community.
When the bud first opens, the petals are white or a pale pink. Once opened for a day the petals become a rich pink, sometimes with streaks of red. As the bloom ages, the petals turn magenta and the bloom drops off.
Most Hibiscus plants on the market have been hybridized, such as Rose-of-Sharon and Chinese Hibiscus. Of the many rosemallows (Hibiscus) two close cousins, the swamp mallow and the Halberdleaf rosemallow, survive as far north as New England. However, the Confederate rose is not tolerant of the cold beyond the Mason-Dixon Line.
Rejoice that we are the United States now. Be grateful for our forefathers who trusted Jesus’ words in Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God” (NIV). Let us use the name Cotton Rose for this wildflower and make peacemaking our priority.
