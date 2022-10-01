People who have lived on a farm know how dependent each family is upon the harvest of whatever vegetables, fruits and grains were produced each year. Income from the sales and preserving of food for the winter by the farm household depended upon factors such as weather, insects, availability of laborers and a market for the sale of their produce, to name a few.
The early settlers in the colonies and adventurous homesteaders in the west knew on a daily basis their dependance on God. The wildflower for today was named in association with the harvest-time.
COFFEE-WEED
Cassia obtusifolia
The coffee-weed has two common names, both appropriate for the fall season: Sickle-pod after the sickle for harvesting and coffee for the aroma from the kitchen when the breakfast was ready before sunrise, the time to start the harvest.
The coffee-weed appears in summer in trash heaps, cultivated pastures, gardens, creek banks and along roadsides. Like kudzu, it will endure until frost kills it. If you have difficulty finding this wildflower, try the shallow sandy areas around the local granite outcroppings.
Coffee-weed is most easily identified by the shape of the leaves as illustrated. Note also the sickle-shaped pods that form immediately after the flower is pollinated.
The yellow flowers form at the top of the 1 1/2- to 2-feet tall plant. They appear on 1-inch stems that form at the union of the leaf and the stalk. The buds of the flowers are shaped like many of those in the Bean Family of which coffee-weed is a part. As the bloom matures it spreads as sketched.
Many years ago the leaves were crushed so that the juice could be used in a mouthwash; however, it has been discovered that repeated use is harmful to mouth tissues because of toxins in the sap. Not only was coffee-weed determined to be of little herbal use, it was also declared an enemy of tobacco growers. Coffee-weed is a host to the tobacco itch virus disease. (Seymour)
May we remember that every day is a day to give thanks to the Lord as instructed by the Psalmist in 118:29 “O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.”
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
