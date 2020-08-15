Today let us reflect on Psalm 119:27 “Make me understand the way of Thy precepts, so I will meditate on Thy wonders.” The Genesis account of creation profoundly states mankind is made in the image of God. Yet no two of us are identical. Each of us are influenced by our environment in unique ways. We view the world and respond to the Creator in unique ways conditioned by scores of influences and personal experiences.
The wildflower world was planned by God to remind us of the vast differences that exist about us. We accept that diversity in nature but seem to struggle with diversity among our fellow humans. To be made in the image of God means the capacity to discern right from wrong, to feel pangs of guilt, to turn back and find forgiveness through Jesus Christ. Then we soar to the full image of God as we freely worship and commune with our Creator.
GROUND CHERRY
Physalis heterophylla
Chinese lanterns always mean celebrations to me. The ground-cherry, in its fruiting phase, looks like a Chinese lantern that we associate with joyful evening parties.
The ground cherry is in the Nightshade Family. It is also called husk-tomato. The bloom is a solitary yellow bell with a purplish-green center. It forms in the fork (axil) where the leaf grows from the stem. It always faces the ground.
Those persons who prefer to call this the husk-tomato have emphasized the green seed case. When pollinated, a green “tomato” forms with a shell around it shaped like a Chinese lantern.
The advocates of the more common term, ground cherry, emphasize the size of the green seed case. It is the same size as the tart pie-cherry. However, both names are merely partial descriptors since the fruit does not taste like either a cherry or a tomato.
When mature, the lantern starts to dry and the fruit is ready to cook into a delicious jam. CAUTION: until mature, the fruit may be toxic, as are the leaves and stems.
A pastor friend told of his mother taking him aside one day as a lad. She strictly rebuked him for something he said about another boy. “Son, he was made in the image of God, just as you were. That means God loves him as much as He loves you. When you put him down you are insulting God.” The basis of all the precepts of God is this profound truth.
