VIRGINIA DWARF DANDELION Krigia virginica

Psalm 115:13-14 says, “He will bless those who fear the Lord, the small together with the great. May the Lord give you increase, you and your children.” I remember as a small child the fascination I had with dandelions. They were treasures of golden yellow that sprung from the ground as soon as it dried from the spring thaw. (My childhood was spent in Omaha.) Soon, however, I learned that my fascination was misdirected. The beauty of the bloom was always appreciated, but the plant was a weed that multiplied relentlessly, causing problems for gardeners, farmers and ranchers.

To study this plant we return to the granite outcrops of this area. As the Psalmist notes that God blesses both the small and the great, we will examine two miniature versions of the dandelion.

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

