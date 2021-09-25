Rains are important to farmers, foresters, landscape specialists, agencies that manage the public water systems and homeowners. Without adequate rains we become dependent on ground water, that is, the underground aquifers that are tapped by wells.
As a lad in Nebraska during the “Dust Bowl Days” of the 1930s, I remember the discovery of a massive underground water supply called the Ogalala Aquifer. We were told that it reached from the Dakotas to the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. Deep wells were drilled, and by the late 1940s the landscape was renewed by large scale irrigation projects. What a blessing that still is to my relatives who live in Nebraska.
I join the Psalmist who praised God by saying, “You care for the land and water it; you enrich it abundantly” (Psalm 65:9).
JEWELWEED Impatiens capensis
Jewelweed is a plant that has a name that is descriptive of its shape but requires moist soil to survive. The name has two possible origins, both from its appearance. First, the blooms hang from the branch on slim stems, called pedicels, reminding one of a jewelry pendant. Second, one botanist noted that the leaves are “heavily glaucous,” thus repelling water. In a light rain, the droplets that don’t roll off glisten like tiny jewels.
Jewelweed thrives in moist places. This 3-to-6-feet-tall plant appears as early as May and blooms until frost unless an extended dry spell kills it. The blooms in our area tend to be orangish-yellow with small brown spots. In the north Georgia mountains I have seen redish-orange jewelweeds. The bloom is trumpet-shaped with three lips. At the back is a curved spur.
A second name for jewelweed is touch-me-not. After pollination the seed pod slowly forms with five sections. When it matures the slightest touch makes the case explode, projecting the seeds in all directions.
This plant has been a source of yellow dye since Colonial times. The herbalist, Euell Gibbons, championed the juice for reducing the itch of poison ivy. Our ancestors learned the value of jewelweed from Native Americans throughout the eastern tribes who also used it for a skin salve, treating athletes foot and fungi problems. One Delaware tribe made a poultice for wounds. (Sanders)
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
