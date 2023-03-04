Carolina Cranesbill

Carolina Cranesbill Geranium masculatum

 By Alice Queen

In the tradition of Hebrew and Christian literature, it was on the third day of creation that God said “Let the earth sprout vegetation, plants yielding seed . . . and it was so. And the earth brought forth vegetation, plants yielding seed after their kind . . . and God saw that it was good” (Gen. 1:11-12).

Ponder the statement “and God saw that it was good.” It is from contemplating that phrase that I have learned to study the magnificent assortment of wildflowers our Creator has provided for our pleasure. The plant we examine today is one of those delightful specimens to find.

Recommended for you

Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit the Nature Seen Gallery & Frame Shop, 914 Center Street in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos