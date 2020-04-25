Several years ago I heard a discussion on NPR radio about creating a new mini-universe. The theory revolves around creating tiny Black Holes that explode and generate a small universe to be mined, drilled, farmed and inhabited.
If the universe as we know it began from a Black Hole, who created the hole? Since I was not there I am personally satisfied with what Psalm 100 says, (v.3).
Images of God revealed in Jesus are much beyond an indifferent creator some people describe. God was depicted as a caring, loving, encouraging, and forgiving Father. I think God continues to create and it is He who inspires the inquisitive nature seen in scientific research.
WHITE BANEBERRY
Actaea pachypoda
This wildflower is another example of the complexity and diversity of life in this present universe. This plant was native to Mexico but has been used medicinally among Native Americans for centuries. (Sanders)
This wildflower has “two lives.” It bears feathery white clusters of flowers in the spring. These are strange structures, too. There are no petals and the sepals that spread like petals drop off within a day or so after the flower appears. What is left as a “white feathery” cluster are stigmas and stamens. White baneberry is also know as white cohosh, though technically in a different genera.
The plants stand about 3 feet tall. The leaves are opposites, as illustrated, and 2 to 3 inches long.
The “second life” comes in late summer as the fruit matures. Thus we have another name for the plant, “doll’s eyes.” The fruit case is waxy white with a dark purple dot on the end. They resemble the eyes that swiveled in the china dolls of the 19th Century and before. For similar reasoning, other folk names include whiteheads and grapewort.
Native Americans widely valued the juice of the berries for medicinal purposes; however, none of those uses caught on with the European settlers.
As we stumble with the isolation that the Covid-19 virus has created, let the words of the Psalmist give us comfort, “Know that the Lord Himself is God; It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture”
We are the “sheep of His pasture” and He cares for us as the loving, patient, and forgiving Shepherd.
