The Old Testament prophet Habbakuk declared, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.” (Habbakuk 2:14)
The Creator has filled the earth with many, many wondrous flowers to remind us of His love for mankind. Their beauty is spread about for all to see.
Some wildflowers are extravagantly abundant, while others are confined to secluded habitats. The one we examine today is in the latter category.
WILD PINK Silene caroliniana
Note the tube or bladder shaped structure (calyx) at the base of the bloom. This is a characteristic of the Pink Family which covers more than 2,000 species worldwide. In the U.S. our most familiar examples are carnations, sweet Williams, four-o’clocks, campions, chickweeds, soapworts (bouncing bet) and pinks.
Wild pink is less red than fire pink but more red than merely pink. The current term is Hot Pink, a favorite color several years back.
This wildflower appears in clusters and is a perennial. Once you discover its locations you can return each year between March and early summer to enjoy it’s beauty unless it is radically disturbed.
The appearance of wild pink is often confused with wild phlox. It is easy to understand the confusion because both have five wedge-shaped petals and both bloom in clusters.
The best way to tell them apart is that the wild pink’s petals are narrower than the phlox’s, allowing space between the petals. Wild phlox’s petals are broad and slightly over lap.
Second, the wild pink has the bladder shaped calyx and the phlox doesn’t.
Third, the wild phlox’s color is less red, but one can tell the difference only when the two blooms are set side-by-side.
The scientific name of the wild pink is associated with the Carolinas. The Wild Pink was first identified in North Carolina when the rocky uplands were being explored.
The rocky areas of the East Metro in which we live provide a habitat for this wildflower, but do not expect to find them in abundance, since our elevations rarely exceed 1,000 feet.
Truly, the Believer who keeps on learning throughout his or her life will recognize that “the earth is filled with the knowledge of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.