The Apostle Paul wrote “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). None of us are perfect, nor are we righteous in the Old Testament’s legal sense. Jesus often spoke about and demonstrated God’s yearning for our liberation from sin, that is, for us to become free from the snares of sin.
The birth, life, teachings, death and resurrection of Jesus demonstrated that fatherly yearning of God. It demonstrated the depth of that love that caused Jesus to sacrifice himself for our redemption. That is grace, unmerited favor. Grace, greater than our sin. Jesus’s journey for our salvation began in a stable.
The smell of orange peelings always reminds me of Christmas morning. As far back as I can remember, there was always an orange in my Christmas stocking, and after the presents were opened, breakfast began with that orange.
ORANGE GRASS
Hypericum gentianodes
Orange grass triggers that memory when a branch is crushed. It smells like the oil of an orange peeling. However, that is how my nose responds. To some it smells like pine rosin. Thus explaining the other name, pine weed.
Another element that justifies this plant during Advent is poverty. The Holy Family was homeless and found refuge in a stable. The favorite habitat of orange grass is poor sandy soil. Most of the orange grass that grows on our property is in the middle of an old rocky path that goes to the basement door.
A single orange grass plant is wispy-looking. In mid-summer it is about 3 to 5 inches tall with a single reddish-brown stem and a few branches. The thin pale green branches multiply with branches on branches on branches and the stem becomes a tangle of thin stems. When it matures it reaches 12 to 18 inches in height, depending on the wetness of the season.
The wispy appearance comes from the way the leaves are arranged. Perhaps the name pine weed was given because it has the appearance of a cluster of pine needles. You’ll think there are no leaves, but tiny leaves are situated about every 1/4 inch. Rather than opening outward to catch the sun’s rays, they cling tightly to the branch, visible only with a magnifying glass.
The plant is given its shape by the configuration of branches, exclusively. At the end of the myriad pale green branches, small yellow blooms appear in late summer and early fall. The five-petal blooms are about 3/16 of an inch in diameter. Even though the blooms are very tiny, they quickly catch one’s eye in contrast to the variety of greens of the branches. One last note, the flowers open in direct sunlight and as trees grow and produce shade the plants disappear.
