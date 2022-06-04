Let us examine another wonder of nature that God has created for our enjoyment. Psalm 40:5 best expresses my thought, “Many, O Lord my God, are the wonders you have done. The things you planned for us no one can recount to you; were I to speak and tell them, they would be too many to declare.”
SPIDERWORT
Tradescantia hirtusuitflora
Spiderwort is a showy three-petal wildflower with violet-blue flowers and six bright yellow stamens. This wildflower grows along our driveway, along the roadside, and all over the granite outcrops where a little soil has formed.
Close examination reveals several unusual characteristics. First, the long narrow leaves of single plants remind one of a large spider. That is the traditional view of why the common name was chosen. It looked like a squatting spider.
Second, the flowers only open in the morning. By mid-day they wilt and become a jelly-like fluid.
Third, the flowers form in clusters above two structures that appear to be leaves. However, they are actually bracts.
Fourth, the stamens are special subjects for biology classes. The filament, or stem that holds the pollen-bearing anthers, looks like a chain. The walls of the cells are very thin and are a favorite subject for observing the cytoplasm and nucleus through a microscope.
Fifth, the spiderwort has the unusual ability to detect nuclear radiation. The hair on the stamen is usually blue, but turns pink as the level of radiation increases.
The botanical name Tradescantia is in honor of John Tradescant Jr. (1608-1662) His father, John Sr., was a gardener for King Charles I of England. John Jr. came to America and first noted this plant in the Virginia colony in the 17th century, thus the botanical name Tradescantia virginiana, a close cousin of our species. (Sanders)
Spiderworts bloom from April to July. The plants around our nearby granite outcrops stretch upward 24 inches or more. Those that grow along the roadside often are half as tall.
The triangular shaped blooms measure from 1 to 2 inches.
Many , O Lord my God, are the wonders you have created. Thank you for eyes that see the uniqueness of each creation and a voice that can praise your goodness. Amen
Orrin Morris is a retired Baptist minister, local artist and art teacher. To purchase a two-volume set of books featuring his wildflower columns, visit The Sketching Pad in Olde Town Conyers, or call 770-929-3697 or text 404-824-3697. Email him at odmsketchingpad@yahoo.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.